Dubai: The Dubai owned ports operator DP World is going big and wide with its ‘Cargoes Flow’, a real-time supply chain tracking solution for clients. This allows users of the portal to have all relevant info while the goods are being shipped, irrespective of how it is shipped out and the shipping lane that is being used.
“Today's end-to-end supply chain can be enormously complex, comprising numerous stakeholders, endpoints, and legacy-siloed environments,” said Mike Bhaskaran, Chief Operating Officer – Logistics and Technology, DP World. “We see Cargoes Flow as a direct challenge to that status quo, helping our customers consolidate their supply chain operations to ensure their logistics can freely operate with accuracy, efficiency, and interoperability without hindrance.”
A cloud-based platform, Cargoes Flow provides real-time intelligence on the status of active and completed shipments. Key features include:
- A dashboard highlighting key insights and trends of ongoing shipments, with key metrics and charts front and center to identify potential inefficiencies and optimization opportunities.
- A world map view of all active shipments and their current locations, including exceptions and alerts color coded for easy interpretation.
- Facilitated collaboration among business partners through document sharing, tracking data sharing, and email notifications.
“DP World will continue to invest in new technologies and solutions such as CARGOES Flow, to make logistics more intelligent and efficient for the global supply chain community,” the operator said in a statement.
Cargoes Flow is one of the key initiatives from the entity in recent times, and the other notable one is the ‘World Logistics Passport’, which connects anyone in the logistics trade options to get their shipments seamlessly across high seas and land. These efforts have seen their importance magnified as the global supply chain still feels the pressures set off by the pandemic in 2020.
According to Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer – Group Technology, DP World: “Cargoes Flow provides visibility to shippers and service providers over their intermodal shipments by intelligently aggregating and analysing data from various sources, providing a unique experience that is unparalleled in today's market.”