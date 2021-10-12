Dubai: The industrial focus is reaping rewards for Dubai – its Industrial City cluster confirmed that Al Ameera Food will set up three factories in the zone with a built-up area of 22,000 square metres and investments of Dh100 million. This will be over the next five years.
Al Ameera Foodstuff Industries was established in 2006 as a specialised manufacturer of Tahina (sesame butter) and Halawa (sesame-based confectionery) and is now the largest manufacturer of its kind in the UAE. The company, which exports to over 25 countries, will now expand its product range with confectionary bars, chocolate spreads, and various types of jams.
At Dubai Industrial City, the company will also double its capacity for extracting virgin oil from seeds and nuts via chemical-free and mechanical extraction processes, as well as increase its storage capacity to 750 MT at a 5,000 square metre facility. In response to the increased demand for alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products, Al Ameera is also building a 5,000 square metre facility for plant-based alternatives with potential expansion plans of another 3,000 square metres.
Dubai Industrial City’s “proximity to multiple strategic international ports will allow us to optimise our operations and boost our distribution regionally and internationally,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Qasimi, Al Ameera Food’s Chairman.
Covering more than 550 million square feet, Dubai Industrial City’s masterplan divides it into sector-focused zones. The food and beverage site covers 23.5 million square feet and is home to more than 60 food and beverage manufacturers, including Barakat, Patchi and Almarai Group. There are also 11 food production factories under construction.