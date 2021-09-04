Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai FDI. The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), the investment promotion agency of Dubai Economy, has welcomed the announcement by Amazon Web Services (AWS) of its plans to open data centres in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), the investment promotion agency of Dubai Economy, has welcomed the announcement by Amazon Web Services (AWS) of its plans to open data centres in the UAE in the first half of 2022.

The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East.

The announcement builds on the momentum of cloud adoption in the Middle East by enabling customers to run applications and store data locally. This will give organizations access to advanced cloud services and technologies to drive innovation including computing, storage, networking, database, analytics, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile services, and more. The development is supported by the UAE’s focus on promoting technology innovation, which makes it a prestigious global hub for entrepreneurs, e-governments, and multinational businesses.

“Our strategic location facilitates digital communication around the world in terms of speed, security, and infrastructure readiness. AWS’s expansion in the UAE is testimony to our positive growth environment and ability to attract strategic investment, and comes as part of a fruitful and continuous collaboration over the years. Dubai FDI has supported AWS ever since its first investment in a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office that the company opened in Dubai in December 2016. The opening of AWS’s data centers next year builds on this relationship and a new stage in the journey of excellence that has already seen the opening of two AWS Direct Connect locations and two Amazon CloudFront Edge locations in the UAE,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai FDI.

New cloud infrastructure

AWS’s establishment of its cloud infrastructure in the UAE confirms the pre-eminent position of the country as the first choice for investors wishing to invest in the region and expand worldwide, with a direct regional market representing one-third of the world’s consumers. Dubai has established its position as the City of the Future, an effective Gateway to the Region’s emerging markets, and a prominent Global Hub for trade and investment.

“We are excited to launch the AWS cloud infrastructure in the UAE in the first half of next year, which will benefit organizations of all sizes in the UAE and across the region. The upcoming launch builds on the continued AWS investment in the country, and our support for its focus on building a thriving global hub for technology innovation. We look forward to advancing our work with Dubai FDI to enable startups, enterprises, and government agencies to realize the full potential of the AWS Cloud,” said Vinod Krishnan, Head of Middle East and North Africa, AWS, and advisory council member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

The recently implemented updates to the federal Commercial Companies Law, which give existing and new investors full ownership of their business in more than 1,000 business activities effective June 1, 2021, adds to the attraction that Dubai and the UAE hold for global investors.

“At Dubai FDI, we’re committed to supporting new investors by providing relevant information and advice and ensuring a smooth and seamless setup process. At the same time, we offer dedicated post-setup support and follow-through,” said Al Gergawi.

Dubai has rapidly developed future-ready infrastructure that connects businesses to a vast market of 2.4 billion consumers in the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The city taps into several strategic advantages to deliver excellence, such as the world’s ninth-largest container port, one of the world’s largest airlines connecting over 150 destinations, and an ultra-modern transportation and distribution network. Al Gergawi noted that Dubai’s futuristic vision and preparedness has positioned it as one of the world’s most important economic nodes, where wealth and talent are nurtured.

Exceptional FDI inflows

As one of the most business-friendly economies and one of the three most preferred investment destinations for global capital, according to Financial Times’ fDi Markets, Dubai and the UAE lead the MENA region on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings for 2020.