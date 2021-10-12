Dubai: The Dubai Economy issued 6,928 new licences during September, propelling a growth of 68 per cent compared to the same period last year with 4,113 licenses. The figures reflect Dubai’s robust growth and ease of doing business.
According to the report, 56 per cent of new licences issued in September were in professional services, 43 per cent were commercial, and one per cent distributed among the industrial and tourism categories. The figures validate Dubai’s ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various sectors and increasing confidence in the strength of the local economy.
Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share (4,658) of new licences issued followed by Deira (2,264), and Hatta (6), while the top sub-regions in September were Al Fahidi, Burj Khalifa, Port Saeed, Al Marrar, Dubai Investment Park 1, Naif, Al Muraqqabat, Al Karama, Trade Centre 1, and Al Garhoud. Investors can obtain any trade licence or launch a business through ‘Invest in Dubai’, the first integrated digital business set-up platform.