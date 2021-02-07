Dubai: The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy issued 4,567 new licenses in January 2021, an increase of 9 per cent from the 4,172 new licenses issued in January 2020.
Among the new licenses issued in January 2021, 58 per cent were professional, followed by 40 per cent commercial, and the rest were distributed among tourism and industrial activities.
According to the main areas, Deira accounted for the largest share (2,425) of the new licenses followed by Bur Dubai (2,135), and Hatta (7).
The figures reflect Dubai’s resilience as well as the emirate’s economic competitiveness, including its ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various economic sectors.
According to the legal forms of the licenses issued in January 2021, Sole Establishments accounted for 42 per cent of the total, followed by Limited Liability companies 32 per cent, and Civil Works at 22 per cent. The rest of the legal forms included; One-Person Limited Liability Companies; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Free Zone Companies; Branches of Foreign Companies; and Branches of Gulf Companies.
The activities of the new licenses issued during January 2021 included: Other professional services; Contracting and related matters; Building maintenance, guards and cleaning; Cleaning services; Ready-made garments; Information technology; Other business activities; Electronics group; Food trade; Restaurants and cafes.