What is Zero rating in VAT

Zero-rated supplies in UAE VAT refers to the taxable supply on which VAT is charged at zero rate. Here, tax is charged at zero-rate either based on the nature of supply, regardless of the goods or services supplied or the specified goods or services which are listed under zero-rated list.

Zero rated VAT and exempted VAT are different from each other. Zero rated VAT in UAE means you must charge VAT at 0 per cent to your customers. Exempt VAT means you must not charge VAT.

A zero-rated VAT is a supply of goods and services that are taxable but VAT is imposed at zero per cent. VAT-registered businesses that produce zero-rated supplies/services have the right to claim their input tax deductions that they have incurred in the course of producing these taxable supplies.