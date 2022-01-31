Dubai: The board of directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy approved its strategy for the 2022-2024 period to enhance digital business infrastructure, and support and attract global digital companies to Dubai.
The new strategy supports objectives outlined under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai as a global capital of digital economy.
Among the key objectives of the new strategy is to attract 300 digital startups to Dubai within two years; propose improvements and changes to laws and policies that would support the growth of the digital economy; organise an international conference on the new digital economy; promote digital transformation across national companies; and enhance the business environment to attract global digital firms.
The board also ratified the 2022 budget for Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and defined the responsibilities of four newly formed committees made up of Board members, namely, the Digital Economy Finance Action Committee; Digital Talent Action Committee; Network and Ecosystem Action Committee; and Government Coordination, Regulation, and Infrastructure Action Committee.
“Approving the Chamber’s strategy and budget is part of our efforts to speed up the full implementation of the ambitious vision Sheikh Mohammed has set, which strives to build the future of the digital economy today and cement Dubai’s position as a preferred market for foreign digital investments and top tech talent,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. “The new strategy lays the groundwork for a series of new initiatives and plans we have in the pipeline.”
Last year, Sheikh Mohammed approved the restructuring of Dubai Chamber into three bodies: the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. The decision aims to enables the three chambers to adopt a specialised approach to better serving the business community, support traditional economic sectors, actively work to expand Dubai’s foreign trade, and protect the interests of regional and global companies based in the emirate.