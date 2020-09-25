Dubai: The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority has struck a partnership deal with Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce to define frameworks for investment opportunities and incentives. The Dubai entity will provide Israeli companies with incentives to set up operations as well as support startups.
In particular, Israeli e-commerce companies will benefit from the free zone's dedicated cluster - Dubai Commercity. “DAFZA enjoys a strategic location that makes it a gateway to Asian markets, as it will redirect trade movement smoothly, faster and more efficiently to those markets through the emirate,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority.
The focus will be on industries such as logistics, technology, and electronics, in addition to the precious stones and metals, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.