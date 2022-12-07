DP World Logistics recently opened a new 6,000 sqm warehouse at Container Freight Station 2 (CFS 2), offering new storage solutions for customers at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).
The warehouse offers a total of 12,500 pallet positions using Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) racking systems, storing cargo up to 18 metres high. On a combined plot size of 60,000 sqm, CFS 2 can handle up to 6,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per month.
The company currently operates out of six facilities in Jebel Ali, handling a combined total volume of 300,000 TEUs per annum across its three business units.
Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza, said: “The new CFS 2 warehouse is yet another step in supporting our customers better, helping them explore varied business opportunities and move forward with tremendous growth potential in the region. As a reliable, trustworthy and time-bound logistics partner, we will continue creating a complete end-to-end logistics trade journey from and to high-growth markets for our clients.”