Dubai Financial Market Company reported a 41.7 per cent increase in net profit at Dh147.1 million in 2022, compared to Dh103.8 million in the previous year, it said on Tuesday.
Total revenue stood at Dh351.2 million, up 19 per cent compared to the previous year’s Dh294.6 million, it added.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company posted a net profit of Dh58.1 million compared to Dh65.7 million in the year-ago period, while its total revenue reached Dh113.4 million compared to Dh111.5 million in Q4-2021.
The company’s Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of a cash dividend of Dh134.7 million, equivalent to 1.68 per cent of the capital and 100 per cent of the total retained earnings available for distribution.
Helal Al Marri, Chairman of DFM Company, said: “Our relentless focus on our capital markets development strategy has borne fruit, making DFM one of the most active markets globally for new IPOs and listings with the successful listing of five IPOs for leading government-related and private companies. We also launched a new general index that provides global best practices for indices and greater transparency for investors.
“DFM has also intensified its efforts to diversify asset classes with the introduction of trading in crude oil contracts (Micro Oman Crude Oil Futures) and the launch of new equity futures, strengthening its position as one of the leading regional markets in terms of diversification of investment opportunities and asset classes.”
Trading value increased by 24.5 per cent to Dh90 billion compared to 2021 levels, and the market capitalisation of listed securities increased by 41.4 per cent to Dh582 billion. The DFM General Index also advanced by 4.4 per cent. Foreign investors maintained their strong presence in 2022, accounting for 48.7 per cent of DFM’s trading value with net purchases amounting to Dh5 billion. Meanwhile, their share of the market capitalisation was 19 per cent at the end of the year.
Over the past year, DFM has attracted 167,332 new investors.