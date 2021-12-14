Dignitaries listening to Ananth Sankaranarayanan, Co-Founder & CEO, Mensa Brands Technologies, at the India Global Forum UAE 2021 at Taj Dubai, 13th December 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Senior UAE and Indian diplomats, ministers, as well as founders and CEOs of companies in both countries have come together at the two-day India Global Forum which kicked off on Monday, at the Taj in Dubai. The full-day event on Tuesday focuses on innovation, disruption and new frontiers across various facets of the economy, and how India and the UAE can focus their combined strengths to reach new heights in terms of business and economic goals.

The forum comes at a time when UAE and Indian economies are in a position to write-off that COVID-19 infested 2020 as a lost year and refocus all energies on a breakthrough 2022. Whether it is in manufacturing, the tech industry, the startup space, or at malls and shops dotting the country, the sentiment is turning positive in India.

From a trade and logistics point of view, the pandemic showed us that it is not advisable to have all your eggs in one basket, said Karan Adani, CEO of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ).

“The pandemic also showed us innovation in the logistics sector when push comes to shove – shipping industry and port industry, we are some of the last adopters of technology, (and) as an industry we will only do it if we are pushed into a corner,” said Adani.

“We are a port company with 13 ports and we have covered the whole geography of India and the advantage we have is when we go to our customers, we have a pan-India solution,” said Adani. “The next step we are moving towards is integrating it with our logistics platform.”

"Climate change is a big disruptor and in my view it is going to be a big opportunity as well," said Adani. "Our renewable platforms started in 2014 and today I am happy to say it is larger than our thermal portfolio."

Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon, at the India Global Forum UAE 2021: "The tenacity of this city and our region was was what at the end carried us through the pandemic and helped us overcome it."

Talking about the ever-changing digital ecommerce space, Khalid said, "We're in such a dynamic space that we need to we need to have a healthy skepticism for for long term planning. I know it's a dynamic multivariate problem, where things will change."

"You need to find a way to collaborate with partners to cater to millions of customers and 10s of 1000s of sellers on our platform," said Khalid when asked about the success of Noon.

Talking about the future of noon, Khalid said, "I think there'll be a lot of innovation and sort of like the way payments work, but also touch points around ecommerce sort of like creating those portals where people can come and return things."

Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon speaks about revolutionising the digital e-commerce market and about fighting global giants and regional competition.

Talking about his passion, Khalid said, "A lot of it comes from growing up in Delhi in the 90s when the internet really [was a] luxury."

This is the start of something massive, said Khalid. "A revolution in retail is yet to come. E-commerce penetration is 5 per cent in this part of the world and have it take it forward."

"We're so lucky and so grateful to have a role to play in this sort of space," said Khalid. "We are building here for the long term. Retail is going through this massive revolution, and this is the best time to be in the business."

"We take so much pride in the fact that you know, there is an app on which millions of people from the region, come to us looking for things and they chose us over others. It is that choice they have and the power keeps you going," added Khalid,

Inspiring Journey

Inspiring Journey session with Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri CEO, Trust with Trade Group and Bhaivari Jani, Executive Director, SCA Group Corp.

“It's not just your individual passion that drives entrepreneurial venture - you really need to have the mindset of a craftsman," said Arshi Ayub Zaveri, CEO, Trust with Trade Group. "One has to be realistic and one has to have the ability to fail."

UAE as a springboard for India’s global growth

Panel discussion with Navroz Udwadia, Co-founder of Alpha Wave Global, formerly Falcon Edge Capital, Ankur Gupta Head - Corporate Affairs & Growth, Tata Sons MENA, Rajesh Singhi, MD, Regional Head, M&A, Africa & ME & Head Sector Coverage, Middle East Africa & Pakistan, Standard Chartered

Paras Shahdadpuri, founder and Chairman of Nikai Group, UAE

In conversation with Navroz Udwadia, Co-founder of Alpha Wave Global, formerly Falcon Edge Capital

Kant, speaking virtually on the second day of the event, added that technology is the basis of innovation. He also commented that technology would be the impetus to fit the dynamic alliance between the two countries.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog commented: “UAE has 3.5 million people of Indian diaspora, 40 per cent of its population. UAE is poised to be come the Silicon Valley of Asia.”

Start of the 2nd day event of India Global Forum UAE 2021 session Boosting Innovation Opportunities in conversation with Amitabh Kant CEO, NITI Aayog

"UAE will serve as a great destination for investments."

He added that there is great potential for bilateral FDI investments between the two countries. A comprehensive economic partnership agreement will help in increasing trade between both countries and it would help in increasing the volume and diversifying trade, Kant said.

He also said that India has a great start-up ecosystem with about 50,000 startups up and running.

Day two of India Global Forum kicked off to a smooth start with an early morning breakfast meeting with the Indian Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandhaviya. Dr Mandhaviya met leading Indian healthcare leaders in the UAE including Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Health Care, and Dr Jamil Ahmed, MD of Prime Health Care Group.