Creative Zone is the UAE’s largest and most trusted business set-up company, assisting start-ups and SMEs looking to establish and expand their businesses in the region. Since its inception in 2010, Creative Zone has served as a one-stop-shop for over 55,000 clients, offering business solutions that range from company formation, business registration, banking support, legal advice, accounting services, PRO services, media and marketing support, among others.
Over the past decade, Creative Zone has developed a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face while setting up their businesses. This led the team to create a comprehensive range of solutions that enable entrepreneurs to concentrate on their core business activities, while Creative Zone’s team of experts took care of the rest.
The company focuses on creating an ecosystem of support services to assist business owners to set up, launch, and grow their businesses in the region. Digital smart technologies are implemented at customer touch points that offers a smooth onboarding process and ensures a seamless client journey.
Creative Zone’s strategic partnerships with various organisations and authorising bodies have also allowed to make a significant contribution to the UAE’s business ecosystem. These partnerships enabled clients to get access to a wide network of opportunities through start-up meet-ups, networking events, investor gatherings, accelerators programmes, and other resources.
The firm’s dedication to customer satisfaction and guaranteeing short operational timelines have earned numerous positive reviews, awards, and testimonials for Creative Zone. The company has expanded its operations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar owing to the growing business potential in these two regions.
To cope with the ever-evolving business industry, the company has also integrated the latest business strategies and solutions that align with the government’s efforts to make the Middle East the most dynamic business hub in the future.
With a proven track record and extensive knowledge of the business landscape within the UAE and beyond, Creative Zone continues to provide entrepreneurs with the needed support and expertise backed by the knowledge of over 200 experienced professionals.
Creative Zone thrives to unleash the potential of businesses, driving economic growth and prosperity within the MENA.