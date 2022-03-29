With the UAE crowning all the major business and entrepreneurial rankings, and introducing advanced AI and coding licences, the country has become an unbeatable choice for doing business. However, with multiple structures, choices, and jurisdictions, new companies often need assistance in manoeuvring the whole business set-up process.
Experienced companies like Creative Zone are ensuring the ease of doing business that the UAE is known for. Creative Zone has assisted 50,000 businesses with 90 per cent renewal rates, including some of the most successful start-ups like Entertainer, Ekar, Mumzworld, Fruitful Day, MyGrowthfund, RelyOn Nutec, to name a few.
Established in 2010, Creative Zone has now expanded to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The business set-up advisory has done a lot of work in educating business owners about the process of company incorporation and that every company needs a different approach while launching. They recently unveiled the 2022 edition of the business set-up guide containing everything a business needs to launch and grow.
“We deal with different types of businesses every day, ranging from commercial brokerage and fitness centres to e-commerce and food trucks, and every business has different rules, paperwork, NOCs and even sign-off authorities,” said Wael Abdulkader, Head of Revenue and Strategy, Creative Zone.
“Furthermore, new entrepreneurs often come with a lot of preconceived notions and half-researched information that end up costing them time and money. This is why it is so crucial to get the correct advice in the beginning as that help entrepreneurs make the right decisions and plan ahead.”
A new business needs a lot more than just a licence, and one of the trickiest things to do is open a corporate bank account. Before they even consider opening an account, companies have to submit an exhaustive list of documents like an office lease, MOA, business plan, share capital, legal structure, and other complex paperwork. One of Creative Zone’s best-selling services is their in-house concierge team that prepares all documents and liaises with banks on your behalf. It also offers services like tax and accounting, concierge, media and marketing and co-working.