Zoya Developments accelerates delivery, starts construction of Calisi one month after project launch

It also marks a further expansion of Zoya Developments’ presence in Dubai South, a district experiencing sustained growth driven by ongoing infrastructure investment, the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and increasing connectivity to key economic hubs across the emirate. As demand for residential property in the area continues to rise, Dubai South is attracting both end-users and investors seeking long-term growth opportunities in an emerging community. Against this backdrop, Calisi further strengthens Zoya Developments’ presence in one of Dubai’s most promising residential and investment destinations.