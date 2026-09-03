Vault Fight League launches Dubai's first homegrown MMA promotion, founded by 18-year-old entrepreneur, Zeyd Al Moosa

Brings together international fighter roster, high-production live event experiences
The Vault Fight League (VFL) has officially launched, bringing together an international roster of fighters, high-production live event experiences, and an ambition to build a combat-sports brand that extends well beyond the region.
VFL is the creation of Zeyd Al Moosa, an 18-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Xeno Events Organizing & Managing L.L.C.
"I don't want VFL to simply sign recognizable names," Al Moosa said. "I want VFL to create names." That philosophy underpins the promotion's approach: rather than importing established stars for one-off events, VFL is positioning itself as a platform to discover fighters, build rivalries, and develop the next generation of MMA talent from the ground up.
Though young, Al Moosa is not new to entrepreneurship or competition. He first built business acumen running a Pokémon card trading venture, where he developed early skills in marketing, negotiation, and community-building. He went on to compete in volleyball before moving into boxing and Muay Thai, disciplines that shaped his understanding of self-discipline and the sacrifice required to compete at an elite level. VFL represents the convergence of that entrepreneurial and athletic background into a single, global ambition.
VFL's debut event takes place on 12 September 2026 at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. The card is headlined by Guram Kutateladze, Jeremy Kennedy, Alim Nabiev, and Mike Mathetha, with additional bouts featuring Shakhzade Mirzaev, Yakub Sulimanov, Ndidi Alonu, and others.
Beyond the competition itself, VFL is designed as a full-scale entertainment experience — combining elite fighting with walkouts, lighting, music, production and storytelling intended to turn individual bouts into narratives fans can follow and remember over time.
The Middle East has rapidly emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations in global combat sports, hosting major international promotions and attracting significant investment. VFL's ambition, however, is distinct: rather than bringing an existing international promotion to Dubai for a handful of events, VFL aims to build a property that originates in Dubai and expands outward to the rest of the world.
"VFL isn't just another MMA league," Al Moosa said. "It's a platform — one that discovers fighters, gives rise to stars, builds rivalries, and gives fans an experience that goes well beyond the fight itself." His long-term vision is for VFL to grow into a Dubai-based mixed martial arts organization with a footprint that extends far beyond a single event or city.
What: VFL 1 — Vault Fight League inaugural event
When: 12 September 2026
Where: The Agenda, Abdullah Omran Taryam St – corner Al Jaddi St – Al Safouh Second – Dubai Media City – United Arab Emirates
More information: instagram.com/vaultfightingleague