Vault Fight League launches Dubai's first homegrown MMA promotion, founded by 18-year-old entrepreneur, Zeyd Al Moosa

Though young, Al Moosa is not new to entrepreneurship or competition. He first built business acumen running a Pokémon card trading venture, where he developed early skills in marketing, negotiation, and community-building. He went on to compete in volleyball before moving into boxing and Muay Thai, disciplines that shaped his understanding of self-discipline and the sacrifice required to compete at an elite level. VFL represents the convergence of that entrepreneurial and athletic background into a single, global ambition.