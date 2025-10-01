US-based Ryan and Dhruva form strategic joint venture to expand global tax services footprint

“Joining Ryan is a major milestone in Dhruva’s global growth journey as this partnership extends our global reach,” said Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman and CEO of Dhruva. “My leadership team and I chose to partner with Ryan because we believe it provides the strongest platform for our clients and team members for continued success. I am encouraged by the alignment of our respective leadership teams to meet the growing needs of our multinational clients and look forward to driving that growth in my new role as Vice Chairman at Ryan.”