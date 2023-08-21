Dubai: The UAE tech firm Bedu is putting its weight behind the AI revolution, though its flagship ‘AI Builder Tool’. Billed as an ‘agnostic’ platform, it can be used by people, organizations and enterprises to build their digital and virtual experiences.
In addition, the company’s Bedu AI offers a portfolio of products and services that include, a market-ready platform that uses AI to streamline media management. It includes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and Machine Learning that redefines document processing across industries from finance to legal, automating tedious tasks that prevent professionals from focusing on higher-value activities.
The global AI investments projected to reach $110 billion by 2024.
“Our vision that encompasses the convergence of Web3.0 and AI, is at the helm of reshaping industries and human experiences,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Co-Founder and Chairman, Bedu.
“As we embark on this transformation, we invite likeminded visionaries to join us in this journey where innovation knows no bounds and technology drives endless possibilities.”