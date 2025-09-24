The 4th CNBM Conference in Dubai showcases breakthroughs in new energy technologies

Localisation of new energy technologies to serve the Middle East and North Africa
On September 17 (local time), the 4th CNBM Dubai New Energy Conference, hosted by CNBM Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Company, a subsidiary of CNBM International, was successfully held at Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai.
The conference, themed ‘Localising New Energy Technologies to Serve the Middle East and North Africa Region’, focused on three core areas: innovative building materials, green energy transformation, and energy-saving innovation.
For the first time, it adopted an integrated conference-exhibition model, establishing a physical exhibition zone at the venue where over 20 Chinese and Arab enterprises showcased their latest achievements in Chinese new energy vehicles, photovoltaic systems, novel energy storage solutions, microgrids, and low-carbon building materials.
Distinguished guests, including Wang Yumeng, Vice President of China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd., Chen Yongxin, Chairman of CNBM Investment Co., Ltd., Zhu Lian, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, and Wang Wei, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, attended the event and delivered speeches.
Over 300 government and business representatives joined the event, including Zhong Jiansheng, Director of the Bureau of Commerce of Longhua District, Shenzhen; Li Tao, General Manager of CNBM Overseas; Sulaiman Al Fahim from the Abu Dhabi Government; Ahmed Salami, Head of Construction Affairs of Dubai Municipality; and Tamara Arafat, Director of the Safety Lab at Dubai Civil Defense.
Guiding unit：Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Arab Emirates, China National Building Material Overseas Economic Cooperation Co., Ltd.
Organiser：China National Building Material Group FZE
Co-sponsor：MIDDLE EAST CONSTRUCTION ASSOCIATION
Co-organizer：Sinoma Energy Consevation LTD, Meta Innovation Technology (Dalian) Co.,Ltd.
Theme：“Localisation of New Energy Technologies to Serve the Middle East and North Africa” Focusing on three key sectors: innovative building materials, green energy transformation, and energy efficiency solutions.
Wang Yumeng extended a warm welcome and sincere gratitude to all guests. He emphasized that the global transition to green and low-carbon development is irreversible. As a global leader in non-metallic materials manufacturing and capital investment, CNBM is committed to its mission of “Materials Create a Better World,” deeply engaged in the new energy sector. The Group integrates green and low-carbon concepts into its full production and development cycle, providing systematic solutions across the entire industry chain, including R&D, manufacturing, engineering, services, and trade.
CNBM attaches great importance to the Middle East market and will leverage its strengths in technology, industry, and capital to actively support the UAE’s development vision, promote project implementation and service innovation, and explore new cooperation models to contribute Chinese wisdom to the new energy development of the UAE, the Middle East, and the world.
Six high-tech companies, including Panasonic Appliances Vacuum Insulation Devices(Chongqing)CO.,ltd， Beijing Guoke Green Spring Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.， Mansha Group， ORIENTAL EASYTO GENERAL TRADING L.L.C ，ZC Space (Shenzhen) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd，and Shenzhen Lianfeng Huiying Network Technology Co., Ltd signed cooperation agreements with CNBM-FZE.
The conference concurrently hosted the 2025 China (Shenzhen·Longhua) – UAE (Dubai) Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange. Shenzhen Chuangxiang Sanwei Technology Co., Ltd. and FIRST LINES FZ-LLC signed an agreement at the conference venue.
The Middle East is a land of opportunity. Looking forward, we firmly believe that the new energy industry will witness broader development prospects.
CNBM Overseas will continue to deepen the Group's international development strategy of ‘overseas re-engineering’, persistently cultivating sectors such as low-carbon building materials, new energy vehicles, and photovoltaic energy storage.
We shall actively implement the three principles of win-win cooperation: contributing to local development, collaborating with local enterprises, and serving local communities. By practising ESG principles, we will work with partners to advance low-carbon and sustainable development in the Middle East region, achieving mutual benefit and shared success.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all distinguished guests, guiding organisations, co-sponsors, co-organisers, supporting organisations, and China-Arab exhibitors for their tremendous support of this event!
