The 4th CNBM Conference in Dubai showcases breakthroughs in new energy technologies

Wang Yumeng extended a warm welcome and sincere gratitude to all guests. He emphasized that the global transition to green and low-carbon development is irreversible. As a global leader in non-metallic materials manufacturing and capital investment, CNBM is committed to its mission of “Materials Create a Better World,” deeply engaged in the new energy sector. The Group integrates green and low-carbon concepts into its full production and development cycle, providing systematic solutions across the entire industry chain, including R&D, manufacturing, engineering, services, and trade.