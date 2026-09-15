SelfDrive Mobility and ART Elite Partner to expand UAE car leasing

"SelfDrive's success is built on an OEM & dealer-backed ecosystem that uses technology to connect customers with automotive partners and vehicle inventory at scale. Our partnership with ART Elite strengthens this model by combining their leasing and fleet capabilities with our digital platform and market reach. The strong early response reinforces the potential of this segment and our broader ambition is to build a 3,000-car leasing portfolio through this ecosystem while giving customers greater choice, flexibility and accessibility,” said Lakshmi Manoj, Chief Operating Officer, SelfDrive Mobility.