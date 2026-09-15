SelfDrive Mobility and ART Elite Partner to expand UAE car leasing

The partnership expands access to long-term vehicle leasing across the UAE.
ART Elite Car Rental LLC, a member of Elite Group Holding, has partnered with SelfDrive Mobility in a strategic move aimed at expanding access to long-term vehicle leasing across the UAE through SelfDrive's dealer-driven digital mobility platform.
The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held on Thursday, 27 August 2026, with a senior representative at ART Elite and Lakshmi Manoj, Chief Operating Officer at SelfDrive Mobility.
By combining ART Elite's fleet resources, leasing expertise and operational capabilities with SelfDrive Mobility's technology infrastructure, established customer network and digital distribution reach, the collaboration creates a scalable channel for bringing long-term vehicle leasing options to customers across the UAE, including the growing monthly car rental Dubai market.
The initial vehicle portfolio under the partnership will focus primarily on JETOUR and SOUEAST, giving customers access to a selection of modern SUVs through flexible long-term leasing arrangements.
Early demand signals strong growth potential
The collaboration has already demonstrated encouraging market traction. SelfDrive recorded 100 vehicle pre-bookings in August 2026, highlighting increasing customer interest in digitally accessible long-term vehicle leasing and convenient options for car rental Dubai.
With SelfDrive's established UAE market presence combined with ART Elite's fleet and leasing capabilities, the partnership is targeting a run rate of more than 50 bookings per month. At that level, the collaboration could generate more than 600 vehicle bookings annually.
The longer-term objective is considerably broader, with SelfDrive aiming to develop a 3,000-vehicle leasing portfolio through the partnership.
A digital route to long-term leasing
Under the new arrangement, customers will be able to explore 12-month and 24-month leasing options for selected JETOUR and SOUEAST models through SelfDrive's app, AI-powered services and web platforms.
SelfDrive will provide the digital interface through which customers can discover and select vehicles, while ART Elite will oversee the leasing fulfilment and associated operational processes.
This structure allows customers to access vehicle options digitally while bringing together technology, fleet availability and leasing expertise within a single ecosystem.
Strengthening the UAE Mobility ecosystem
The agreement further establishes SelfDrive Mobility as a strategic distribution partner for ART Elite and supports the company's broader efforts to expand its digital leasing presence.
Through its dealer-based model, SelfDrive enables automotive companies and mobility providers to digitally connect their available inventory and services with a broader customer audience. The platform also gives customers a more convenient way to discover and access vehicle options through an integrated digital experience.
For JETOUR and SOUEAST, the partnership provides an additional channel to strengthen their presence within the UAE's growing leasing segment and reach an increasingly digitally engaged customer base.
"SelfDrive's success is built on an OEM & dealer-backed ecosystem that uses technology to connect customers with automotive partners and vehicle inventory at scale. Our partnership with ART Elite strengthens this model by combining their leasing and fleet capabilities with our digital platform and market reach. The strong early response reinforces the potential of this segment and our broader ambition is to build a 3,000-car leasing portfolio through this ecosystem while giving customers greater choice, flexibility and accessibility,” said Lakshmi Manoj, Chief Operating Officer, SelfDrive Mobility.
Haroon Hayat, Group CFO, ART Elite, said: “This partnership with SelfDrive marks a significant step forward in our digital leasing strategy. With 100 units already booked in our first month alone, we’re seeing strong validation of the demand for flexible, digitally accessible mobility solutions in the UAE. JETOUR and SOUEAST are perfectly positioned to lead this growth and we’re excited to build a long-term, scalable channel with SelfDrive that makes long-term leasing more convenient for customers across the region.”