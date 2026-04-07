Sanjeev Mansotra Planet One signs strategic joint venture with state mining company of Tanzania for graphite mine

Initiative marks significant step towards diversification of Planet One’s mining portfolio
Planet One Group announced signature of a joint venture agreement with State Mining company of Tanzania for funding and developing 3 graphite concessions in the Mererani region of Tanzania. This marks a significant step towards diversification of Planet One’s mining portfolio currently consisting of bauxite, iron ore, gold, lithium and heavy mineral sands (HMS) across Africa. Graphite — recognised globally as a critical energy transition mineral with applications in batteries, electronics, manufacturing, and advanced materials — will further strengthen the group’s long-term resource diversification strategy.
Sanjeev Mansotra also said, “The Mererani region of Tanzania, known for its rich geological structures, is emerging as a promising graphite corridor with high
State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) is the state mining company of Government of Tanzania which develops strategic mining projects under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines. Today Planet One Group and STAMICO signed the definitive agreements for the graphite project in a ceremony held in Dodoma in the presence of Hon. Anthony Mavunde, Minister of Mines, Government of Tanzania.
Mansotra added, “The group is committed towards a long-term engagement with the Government, going beyond the mining sector. I sincerely thank the Government, specifically the Ministry of Mines and STAMICO, for establishing a seamless and supportive investment environment that encourages private sector participation, closer collaboration and local capacity building.”