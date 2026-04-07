Sanjeev Mansotra Planet One signs strategic joint venture with state mining company of Tanzania for graphite mine

Planet One Group announced signature of a joint venture agreement with State Mining company of Tanzania for funding and developing 3 graphite concessions in the Mererani region of Tanzania. This marks a significant step towards diversification of Planet One’s mining portfolio currently consisting of bauxite, iron ore, gold, lithium and heavy mineral sands (HMS) across Africa. Graphite — recognised globally as a critical energy transition mineral with applications in batteries, electronics, manufacturing, and advanced materials — will further strengthen the group’s long-term resource diversification strategy.