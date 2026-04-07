GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Sanjeev Mansotra Planet One signs strategic joint venture with state mining company of Tanzania for graphite mine

Initiative marks significant step towards diversification of Planet One’s mining portfolio

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sanjeev Mansotra Planet One signs strategic joint venture with state mining company of Tanzania for graphite mine

Planet One Group announced signature of a joint venture agreement with State Mining company of Tanzania for funding and developing 3 graphite concessions in the Mererani region of Tanzania. This marks a significant step towards diversification of Planet One’s mining portfolio currently consisting of bauxite, iron ore, gold, lithium and heavy mineral sands (HMS) across Africa. Graphite — recognised globally as a critical energy transition mineral with applications in batteries, electronics, manufacturing, and advanced materials — will further strengthen the group’s long-term resource diversification strategy.

Sanjeev Mansotra also said, “The Mererani region of Tanzania, known for its rich geological structures, is emerging as a promising graphite corridor with high

State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) is the state mining company of Government of Tanzania which develops strategic mining projects under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines. Today Planet One Group and STAMICO signed the definitive agreements for the graphite project in a ceremony held in Dodoma in the presence of Hon. Anthony Mavunde, Minister of Mines, Government of Tanzania.

Mansotra added, “The group is committed towards a long-term engagement with the Government, going beyond the mining sector. I sincerely thank the Government, specifically the Ministry of Mines and STAMICO, for establishing a seamless and supportive investment environment that encourages private sector participation, closer collaboration and local capacity building.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UK is reportedly preparing to deploy 'RFA Lyme Bay', a drone mothership, to help clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz,.

Hormuz anti-mine ops: Royal Navy drone mothership set

3m read
The IRGC has reportedly deployed at least a dozen Maham-3 and Maham-7 naval mines. The regimes's approach reflects a broader strategy: hold the global trade though the Hormuz Strait waterway hostage and/or use it as a negotiating gambit. Even a small number of mines can disrupt global shipping, making rapid detection and clearance essential.

Iran’s naval mine play in Hormuz: Key facts explained

5m read
The USS Santa Barbara littoral combat ship.

US Navy's mine countermeasures ready for Hormuz?

5m read
Hormuz: How navies detect and clear marine mines

Hormuz: How navies detect and clear marine mines

4m read