Sahm Financial Limited launches investment services for UAE investors

“The availability of Sahm Financial Limited’s investment services in the UAE represents an important milestone in our continued development of regulated digital investment solutions across key markets,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited. “The UAE plays an important role as a global financial hub, connecting investors, institutions, and markets. Through our DFSA-regulated entity, we are pleased to provide UAE and regional investors with convenient access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets through a trusted digital investment experience.”