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Sahm Financial Limited launches investment services for UAE investors

DFSA-regulated platform offers fast execution, Shariah options and AI-powered tools

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Sahm Financial Limited launches investment services for UAE investors

Dubai: Sahm Financial Limited has announced the availability of its investment services to investors in the UAE. As a UAE-based financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218) and registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742), Sahm Financial Limited enables UAE investors to access Saudi and U.S. equity markets through Sahm App.

As investors increasingly seek greater flexibility and broader market exposure, Sahm provides UAE investors with a digital investment experience combining market access with technology-driven tools and resources.

The Sahm App provides a digital trading experience with access to Saudi and US equity markets, alongside conditional orders, fast order execution, Shariah-compliant trading options and a streamlined digital onboarding process. The platform also provides real-time 24/7 financial news, comprehensive stock information, educational content through Sahm Academy, portfolio management features, Sahm AI, an AI-powered assistant, and an embedded Arabic investor community.

“The availability of Sahm Financial Limited’s investment services in the UAE represents an important milestone in our continued development of regulated digital investment solutions across key markets,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited. “The UAE plays an important role as a global financial hub, connecting investors, institutions, and markets. Through our DFSA-regulated entity, we are pleased to provide UAE and regional investors with convenient access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets through a trusted digital investment experience.”

The UAE operations of Sahm Financial Limited further strengthen Valuable Capital Group’s network of locally regulated entities across key financial markets. Built on VCGL’s experience in developing technology-driven investment solutions, Sahm continues to support investors through accessible digital services and regulated operations across the markets it serves.

With more than two million users, Sahm App brings together market access, market data, advanced trading and analysis tools, AI-powered market insights and assistance, educational resources through Sahm Academy, and investor engagement through its Community.

For more information, visit: https://sahmfinancial.ae/

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