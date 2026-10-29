Ring unveils 4K and 2K battery-powered doorbells with advanced features

Ring expands its portfolio with three 2K video doorbells and a new spotlight camera
Ring is introducing new battery-powered 2K and 4K doorbells, delivering sharper video and more flexible installation across its doorbell lineup. Starting at Dh249, and available today, the new doorbells bring even clearer video to homes. In addition to the new doorbells, Ring is also expanding the brand’s 2K camera portfolio, with the new Spotlight Cam. Each device also includes a free trial of Ring Pro, which unlocks features like intelligent video search and descriptions.
Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) is Ring's most advanced battery-powered doorbell to date. It features Retinal 4K video and delivers up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, capturing front-door activity, packages, and other details with greater clarity day or night.
A redesigned internal architecture powers Ring’s fastest-charging battery to date, helping the device stay up and running while supporting high-resolution video and advanced features. The result is front-door security that installs virtually anywhere without rewiring.
Alongside the 4K doorbells, Ring is introducing three new Retinal 2K doorbells at different price points and installation types:
Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) features a Quick Release Battery Pack, making it faster and easier to recharge while delivering sharp 2K video.
Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers clear 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a streamlined, rechargeable design.
Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) includes Retinal 2K Video and is designed for homes with existing doorbell wiring.
Ring is also introducing a solar accessory designed to provide more flexible installation options for battery-powered doorbells. Ring Solar Charger supports Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen), and Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). It integrates directly into the mounting design, allowing customers to mount their doorbell on top of the charger.
In addition to the new doorbells, Ring is also introducing Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen). It features a dual-chamber battery design, giving customers more flexible power management and is now compatible with the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack (sold separately).
The camera delivers 2K video resolution, capturing faces and activity with greater clarity. A 550 lumens spotlight provides enhanced brightness for improved nighttime visibility and deterrence.
With a Ring Pro subscription, you get access to video recording and enhanced features for your doorbell, offering greater control and visibility over what’s happening at home.
With a Ring Pro subscription, customers can:
Get Video Descriptions that summarize motion activity in plain language, so you can understand what happened without watching the full clip.
Access Video Search using everyday language like ‘red lorry in my back garden’ or ‘black dog playing’ to find specific moments faster.
Get a clearer, more useful view of activity taking place around the home by using Single Event Alert, which combines recurring motion alerts from the same event into a single alert, reducing unnecessary notifications.
Set up your 2K, 4K, and select HD devices with Familiar Faces to help let you know if a friend or family member stops by.
Review recorded events for longer with up to 180 days of video history, making it easy to revisit important events.
Use Extended Live View to stay connected to what’s happening in real time for longer.
By pairing high-resolution video with these added capabilities, a Ring subscription helps turn everyday footage into more useful information so customers can stay informed without scrolling through clips.
The new doorbells and camera are available for purchase starting today:
Dh999: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen)
Dh699: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen)
Dh399: Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
Dh249: Ring Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
Dh699: Ring Spotlight Cam Battery (2nd Gen)
Dh699: Ring Spotlight Cam Plug-In (2nd Gen)