Ring unveils 4K and 2K battery-powered doorbells with advanced features

Ring is introducing new battery-powered 2K and 4K doorbells, delivering sharper video and more flexible installation across its doorbell lineup. Starting at Dh249, and available today, the new doorbells bring even clearer video to homes. In addition to the new doorbells, Ring is also expanding the brand’s 2K camera portfolio, with the new Spotlight Cam. Each device also includes a free trial of Ring Pro, which unlocks features like intelligent video search and descriptions.