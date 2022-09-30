Dubai: The newly-launched OPPO Reno8 series and a range of IoT products can now be purchased in the Middle East.
The demand for Reno8 Pro 5G rose 31 per cent, while the Reno8 5G doubled in popularity when compared to their Reno7 series counterparts.
“We are already seeing such a strong market response to the highly anticipated launches across the region, and are excited to once again bring elevated technology and innovation to the Middle East market” said Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA.
The Reno8 Series
Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to deliver a series of camera features including ‘4K Ultra Night Video’ and ‘Night Portrait’ to help users shoot ultra-clear portraits in even the most challenging scenarios. It also features a streamlined design and a long-lasting battery.
Reno8 5G features ‘Dual Sony Flagship Sensors’ and several AI-enhanced imaging features that aims to provide durability in performance.
Reno8 Z 5G is powered by several AI-enhanced imaging features such as ‘AI Portrait Retouching’ and ‘Bokeh Flare Portrait’, designed to offer users several styles for their portraits.
Other products launching alongside the Reno8 Series
OPPO Pad Air is easy to carry around with its 6.94mm ultra-slim body, weighing just 440 gram and comes equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system, with smoother smart connection functions.
OPPO Enco Buds2 features surging bass output, 28-hour long-lasting battery, remote camera control, and call audio with built-in noise cancellation.
OPPO Band 2 offers users an exclusive 1.57-inch large full view screen. In addition to blood oxygen monitoring and sleep cycle analysis, the OPPO Band2 also supports snoring risk assessment, and includes an exclusive professional tennis mode and various sports modes.
Pricing
The Reno8 Series and OPPO IoT products can now be bought across regional websites and retail partner stores at a retail price of Dh2,799 for the Reno8 Pro 5G, Dh1,899 for the Reno8 5G, Dh1,499 for the Reno8 Z 5G, Dh899 for the OPPO Pad Air, Dh219 for the OPPO Band 2, and Dh119 for the OPPO Enco Buds2.