Korean AI healthcare innovators to showcase cutting-edge solutions at Abu Dhabi event

Seven Korean AI medical technology companies to meet UAE healthcare leaders at ADNEC
Abu Dhabi: Seven pioneering Korean artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare companies will present their technologies to UAE healthcare professionals and industry leaders at Medical Korea 2026 in the UAE: Digital Health AI, taking place on Thursday, 22 October 2026, from 09:30 to 17:30 at ADNEC, Capital Suite 3.
Held alongside the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS), the event is co-hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and organised by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI UAE). It aims to connect UAE healthcare providers, investors and policymakers with proven Korean AI solutions, supporting the UAE’s vision for AI-driven healthcare.
Together, the companies span the care pathway, from screening and diagnosis to monitoring, chronic disease management and clinical workflow:
ARPI Inc. – ECG Buddy analyses electrocardiograms with AI to assess cardiac rhythm and flag the risk of critical cardiac conditions.
Kakao Healthcare – PASTA uses AI-driven health data analysis to deliver personalised management of diabetes, obesity and cardiometabolic health.
Lunit – Lunit INSIGHT applies AI to medical imaging, supporting the early detection of lung and breast cancer and improving screening efficiency.
Puzzle AI – Puzzle Gen combines AI speech recognition with a medical large language model (LLM) to automate clinical documentation and reduce administrative burden on clinicians.
SEERS – mobiCARE and thynC pair wearable biosensors with AI to enable continuous ECG and real-time patient monitoring.
VUNO – VUNO Med-DeepCARS analyses vital signs with AI to predict cardiac arrest risk within 24 hours, enabling early clinical intervention.
Waycen – WAYMED ENDO analyses endoscopic images in real time to detect lesions and classify polyps during gastric and colorectal screening.
Following company pitches, afternoon 1:1 business meetings will give hospitals, distributors and investors a direct channel to explore partnerships, pilot projects and the integration of AI solutions into existing healthcare infrastructure.
Healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders are invited to attend. The full programme is available in the official event leaflet (PDF).