Home Away Sports Festival returns with greater impact, celebrating community and connection

The Home Away initiative was founded by Sahej Kandhari during his time at boarding school, inspired by his own experience of being away from home and the role sport played in building connection. Karam Kandhari and Aarin Taurani, both current boarders at Sevenoaks School and Marlborough College in the UK, related closely to this experience. Having been actively involved last year, they were inspired by its overwhelming success to lead and expand this year’s festival.