Home Away Sports Festival returns with greater impact, celebrating community and connection

Youth-led initiative celebrates sport & appreciation for Dubai’s migrant workforce
The second Home Away Sports Festival, held on Sunday 5 April 2026, was a resounding success, bringing together 196 blue-collar migrant workers for a full day of cricket, badminton, carnival games, music and community. Organised this year by Karam Kandhari and Aarin Taurani, in collaboration with SmartLife Foundation, the festival highlighted the power of sport to build connections and foster a sense of belonging in uncertain times.
The Home Away initiative was founded by Sahej Kandhari during his time at boarding school, inspired by his own experience of being away from home and the role sport played in building connection. Karam Kandhari and Aarin Taurani, both current boarders at Sevenoaks School and Marlborough College in the UK, related closely to this experience. Having been actively involved last year, they were inspired by its overwhelming success to lead and expand this year’s festival.
This year’s edition carried added meaning. In light of ongoing tensions in the region, there were initial discussions about postponing the event. However, the young organisers chose to proceed, believing that moments of connection and joy are even more important during uncertain times. Their decision also reflected confidence in Dubai’s stability and leadership.
The day unfolded in a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere, with cricket tournaments and badminton matches drawing lively participation alongside carnival games that added to the festive energy. Participants shared meals throughout the day as music, laughter and applause filled the venue, creating a warm, inclusive environment where a genuine sense of community came to life.
Participants competed for Dh16,000 in cash prizes across cricket and badminton, along with a range of carnival prizes. Each participant received breakfast, lunch and refreshments, as well as a t-shirt, water bottle and a multipurpose torchlight with a speaker — ensuring the day felt both celebratory and thoughtfully curated.
Building on last year’s success, this edition expanded in both scale and impact, with increased participation, stronger support from corporate and individual sponsors, and greater volunteer engagement. A larger volunteer base came together to deliver the event, reflecting the growing momentum behind the initiative.
Beyond the day itself, the festival created lasting impact. Dh25,000 was raised and presented to support SmartLife’s initiatives, extending the spirit of Home Away into the wider community.
Speaking at the event, Abhijeet Oake, Vice Chairman of SmartLife, highlighted how encouraging it was to see young individuals step forward, noting the joy in witnessing “young blood come together to create something so meaningful.”
Participants echoed this sentiment.
“It’s my second year participating with Home Away. Definitely better and bigger than last year — the support from the young volunteers and the community they have created is truly amazing,” said a participant from Hotpack.
As the day came to a close, one message stood out: Home Away is no longer just a festival — it is a growing movement, showing how shared experiences can create connection, dignity and a sense of belonging for those far from home.