From Gold to Glass Towers: Bafleh Jewellers enters Dubai’s realty market with VEHA Developers

A 35-floor tower blending retail, living, offices & 20,000+ sq. ft. of amenities

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Mr Ramesh Vora and Mr Chirag Vora
Dubai, UAE – After decades of adorning Dubai with glittering jewels, one of the UAE’s most trusted jewellery names, Bafleh Jewellers, is now setting its sights on adorning the city’s skyline. The company, long established as a leader in the wholesale jewellery sector with a growing retail footprint, has officially entered the real estate market with the launch of its new venture – VEHA Developers.

The debut project under VEHA Developers is taking shape in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of Dubai’s most dynamic and rapidly developing neighbourhoods. The proposed tower will be no small statement: a Ground + 35-floor mixed-use high-rise, seamlessly blending retail, commercial, residential, and more than 20,000 sq. ft. of premium lifestyle amenities.

Planned with 2 basements, ground level, 5 podium floors, 4 commercial levels, and 26 residential floors, the development will house contemporary studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, catering to young professionals, growing families, and investors alike.

For a brand best known for its precision, trust, and craftsmanship in jewellery, the step into real estate may seem bold — but Bafleh sees it as a natural extension of its legacy.

Ramesh Vora, Chairman of Bafleh Jewellers, said: “Bafleh has always stood for growth, trust, and delivering value to our customers. Entering the real estate market is a milestone that reflects our vision of diversification and long-term commitment to UAE With VEHA Developers, we aim to create landmarks that stand the test of time, much like our reputation in jewellery.”

Chirag Vora, Managing Director of Bafleh Jewellers, added: “At Bafleh, our foundation has always been built on trust and relationships. For years, we’ve served customers with craftsmanship and transparency in jewellery, and we want to bring the same philosophy into real estate. With VEHA Developers, our vision is to create living spaces that combine functionality, elegance, and community living — a true reflection of Dubai’s modern lifestyle.”

Industry observers note that the move comes at a time when Dubai’s property market is booming, attracting global investors and residents alike. With the city’s population on the rise and JVC cementing itself as a hub for community living, the project’s timing could not be better.

For Bafleh Jewellers, the launch of VEHA Developers is more than diversification — it’s the beginning of a new legacy. From jewellery counters to construction sites, the brand is now crafting not just ornaments, but entire lifestyles.

