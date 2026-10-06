Dataroid recognised in the Gartner Market Guide for product analytics

Dataroid works with leading banks and financial institutions across EMEA, bringing together customer data, behavioral analytics, real-time engagement, and app performance management in a single platform. Dataroid Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Elif Parlak said "We believe this recognition reflects how Dataroid has built AI-powered digital product analytics where compliance is non-negotiable. Working with the largest banks in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and the Gulf has meant delivering analytics, engagement and AI at enterprise scale, under some of the strictest regulatory requirements. That discipline is why more than 500 million users today experience digital banking shaped by Dataroid. It's also our proving ground for bringing Dataroid to banks around the world."