Datamysite Marketing (DMS) reports Dh46.3 million in UAE campaigns

DMS drives growth across influencer, celebrity, OOH, AI SEO, and experiential marketing
Datamysite (DMS), a Dubai-based digital marketing agency, has delivered campaigns worth Dh46.3 million between December 2024 and December 2025, solidifying its position in the UAE’s competitive marketing landscape
Founded in 2020, DMS has expanded from digital services into a full-service marketing operation, offering Influencer Marketing, Celebrity Management, Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising, Experiential Marketing, and AI-powered SEO. The agency has worked with leading brands across real estate, crypto, trading, ecommerce, and retail sectors.
“Crossing Dh46.3 million in campaign value reflects both our growth and the trust our clients place in us,” said Abhishek Jha, Founder & CEO of DMS. “We combine data-driven strategies with creative execution, ensuring campaigns deliver measurable results. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our influencer, celebrity, and AI SEO capabilities in line with market demand.”
DMS credits its growth to a combination of market understanding, structured execution, and agility. Influencer and celebrity campaigns are supported by performance tracking, while OOH campaigns leverage location intelligence for maximum visibility. AI-driven SEO and experiential marketing initiatives enable brands to engage audiences across digital and physical touchpoints.
The agency’s approach has positioned it as a go-to partner for brands seeking measurable impact and visibility. Its operations-first methodology ensures that campaigns are efficient, relevant, and performance-led, helping clients achieve sustainable growth in the UAE market.
DMS plans to further strengthen its strategic offerings, including advanced AI SEO solutions, deeper influencer collaborations, and enhanced celebrity management networks. The agency aims to continue setting benchmarks for innovation and excellence across multiple sectors in the UAE.
