Danway has a strong presence across the infrastructure, industrial and oil & gas sectors
Danway Group, A fully owned subsidiary of Al Nowais Investment proudly celebrates its 50th Anniversary, marking five decades of commitment, enterprise, engineering excellence and sustainable growth. Established in the UAE in 1976, Danway has evolved from its humble beginnings into a diversified business group with a strong presence across the MENA region.
Over the years, Danway has built a distinguished reputation across engineering, contracting, manufacturing and industrial trading. Through its group companies, the organisation delivers integrated solutions spanning Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Oil & Gas, Energy, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Industrial Projects, Automation, Robotics and Industrial Supplies.
Danway has established a strong track record in delivering critical power and infrastructure projects across the Middle East and Africa. Its achievements include the successful execution and commissioning of 400 kV substations and numerous 132 kV substations on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, contributing significantly to the region’s power infrastructure.
The Group has also delivered large-scale solar energy projects across Africa, demonstrating its engineering expertise and ability to execute complex projects in diverse and challenging environments.
Danway has established a strong presence across the infrastructure, industrial and Oil & Gas sectors, delivering major electromechanical works for landmark tunnels, bridges and critical pumping stations, extensive electrical and instrumentation solutions for greenfield and brownfield aluminium manufacturing facilities, and specialised engineering and contracting services for refineries, tank terminals, petrochemical plants and aviation depots.
Complementing its contracting capabilities, Danway has developed a strong presence in industrial supply and trading, offering a broad portfolio of project-related equipment and systems. These include medium- and low-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, fire alarm and lighting control systems, generators, transformers, pumps, motors, UPS and DC systems, chillers and renewable energy solutions.
Through its manufacturing and industrial solutions businesses, the Group also serves the processing, manufacturing and retail sectors with advanced weighing systems, food processing equipment, inspection and detection systems, packaging machinery and automation solutions. Its portfolio further extends to comprehensive occupational health and safety products, including personal protective equipment and specialised safety solutions.
As the Group celebrates this significant milestone, it extends its heartfelt gratitude to its valued clients for their continued confidence and trust, its business partners and associates for their enduring collaboration, and its suppliers and stakeholders for their invaluable contribution to its growth and success.
Fifty years represents a remarkable journey, but for Danway, it is also the beginning of another chapter — one driven by greater ambitions, stronger partnerships and a continued commitment to progress.
Danway - The Power Behind your projects.