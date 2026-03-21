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Daiso Japan expands UAE presence with new store in Al jurf, Ajman

The new store offers affordable, innovative products, adding 800+ new items monthly

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Daiso Japan expands UAE presence with new store in Al jurf, Ajman

Daiso Japan has announced the opening of its new store in Al Jurf, Ajman, located next to Homes R Us. This marks the brand’s second store in Ajman, bringing its total network to 52 stores across the UAE.

The new store offers a wide range of affordable and innovative products, with over 800 new items introduced every month. Customers can explore a variety of categories including kitchenware, home décor, health & beauty, stationery, toys, pet items, gardening, DIY, everyday essentials, laundry and cleaning supplies, storage and organization, and much more—truly a one-stop shop for everything you need.

This opening reflects Daiso Japan’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the UAE and providing customers with a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.

Customers are invited to visit the Ajman Al Jurf store and explore a world of value, variety, and innovative Japanese-inspired finds.

For more information, visit www.daisojapanme.com or follow @daisojapanuae on Instagram.

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