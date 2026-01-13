Collective Artists Network outlines the future of tech-enabled storytelling at 1 Billion Followers Summit

Indian entertainment powerhouse marks 1-year presence in the UAE
Collective Artists Network, India’s leading new-age media and entertainment powerhouse, participated at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, marking a successful completion to one year of business in the UAE.
Founder and Group CEO Vijay Subramaniam spoke on “Storytelling in 2030: What Technology Makes Possible.” During the session, he outlined Collective’s evolution from a talent-led company into a full-stack new media organisation spanning content creation, distribution and technology, while also spotlighting Historyverse, its tech-enabled storytelling universe, alongside an upcoming slate of original series and films.
Over the past one year, Collective has partnered with several marquee regional and global brands, including DAMAC Properties, Yas Island, Qatar Airways, Lulu Group, Sobha Realty, Homes R Us, Imtiaz Developments and Dubai Tourism. The company has executed campaigns that have leveraged iconic Indian faces to drive culturally resonant, ROI-led narratives tailored for Middle Eastern and Indian diaspora audiences, positioning Collective as a preferred partner for brands looking to tap into India’s cultural influence at scale.
Collective’s expansion into the UAE reflects the growing convergence of Indian and Middle Eastern consumer markets, driven by shared cultural touchpoints, a large Indian diaspora and increasing demand for creator-led storytelling. With access to the largest exclusive roster of Indian celebrities and digital creators, the company has executed integrated campaigns across luxury, mass, tourism and real estate sectors, combining talent, content and technology to deliver business outcomes.
With a reach of 400 million+ audiences, over 600 brand campaigns executed, and access to 300+ celebrities and 100+ mega creators, Collective has become an effective gateway for MENA brands entering India’s rapidly growing consumer market, while simultaneously enabling Indian talent and IP to scale across the Middle East.
Commenting on the milestone, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said: “Our first year in the UAE has been defined by strong brand partnerships and clear business outcomes. The Middle East represents a strategic growth market where culture, commerce and technology intersect. As we scale, our focus remains on creating storytelling that is culturally relevant, commercially effective and built for the future.”
As Collective enters 2026, the company plans to deepen collaborations across brand marketing, tourism, government-led cultural initiatives and original IP, further strengthening the creative and commercial bridge between India and the Middle East.
