BT-AI: Broker Terminal launches WhatsApp-only global real estate intelligence for discreet investor access

AI-driven terminal brings elite property insights directly into investors’ WhatsApp chats
Founded by Wasim Tariq, CEO, and Naeem Tariq, Director, BT-AI: Broker Terminal has launched its international real estate intelligence service, accessed solely on WhatsApp. By doing away with apps, dashboards, and logins, the company has transformed the way real estate investors learn about properties and created a clean, unobtrusive tool for important decision-makers.
This service signifies a change in the market since private investment opportunities and real-time property data can now be accessed with just a message. Investors can request insights through text or voice notes in any language, receiving instant intelligence without navigating crowded platforms.
A company spokesperson explained, “From developer backgrounds to off-market deals, everything comes to you instantly. There’s no platform to learn — just a message and move forward.”
Presently, the system provides pricing trends, ROI breakdowns, rental yield data, developer histories, transaction records, project timelines, and introductions to verified brokers in elite markets such as Dubai, Monaco, Vienna, Cannes, and St. Tropez. BT-AI: Broker Terminal delivers only the most relevant information to investors, stripping away clutter and ensuring that every detail is both credible and practical.
High-net-worth investors, seasoned developers, and reputable brokers have all come to trust BT AI because it prioritizes accuracy and discretion over volume.
In international real estate transactions, WhatsApp offers a unique blend of speed and confidentiality through its reliable platform. Investors can easily obtain insights instantly thanks to its simple, message-based model, which also ensures the discretion required for international real estate transactions. Instead of depending on fragmented websites or endless property portals, users now have access to intelligence that feels more like private wealth advisory than digital search.
The firm has also stressed that its focus is not only on immediate insights but also on shaping long-term strategies for global portfolios. With the ability to analyze yields across cities and compare historical performance, BT-AI: Broker Terminal positions itself as a strategic partner for investors expanding into multiple markets.
This WhatsApp-first structure is particularly appealing to investors who prioritize time-sensitive decisions. A deal opportunity that once required hours of research can now be vetted within seconds, enabling clients to stay ahead in markets where timing often defines profitability.
As part of Dubai’s AI-driven transformation, BT-AI: Broker Terminal demonstrates how technology can sharpen global dealmaking. The launch also reflects Dubai’s ambition to remain at the center of international wealth flows by enabling digital-first, AI-backed solutions that cater to the world’s most mobile investors.
“From Dubai to the world’s negotiation tables, property should be as precise as the best financial instruments,” the company said. “And with BT AI, that precision now fits inside the world’s most familiar app.”
