Atlys offers UAE travellers seamless US Tourist Visa application experience

Helps travellers find visa interviews fast, often within 8 weeks, to plan with confidence
For UAE residents, applying for a US tourist visa has become an increasingly frustrating part of travel. Appointment slots are often unavailable for months, creating prolonged uncertainty that forces travellers to push back holidays.
Atlys, a visa processing platform, helps applicants find interview appointments as they become available, often within eight weeks, giving travellers back the ability to plan with confidence. From completing the DS-160 form to securing an appointment, Atlys makes every stage of the process faster, clearer, and more certain.
The demand for travel to the United States has risen sharply in recent years. In 2024 alone, the US Department of State issued more than 10.9 million non-immigrant visas worldwide, including nearly 6.5 million B1/B2 visitor visas.
For many travellers, however, the journey to securing a visa can still feel lengthy and uncertain. Appointment wait times often extend for months, adding delays and stress to what should be a routine step in planning a trip.
Atlys understands these persistent obstacles and has developed a comprehensive platform that turns the application process into a simple, transparent experience. By integrating technology into a traditionally opaque system, Atlys makes one of the most stressful parts of travel more predictable and manageable.
Smarter Appointment Access: One of the biggest frustrations for applicants has been the availability of interview slots. Atlys solves this by continuously monitoring official embassy systems and surfacing openings as soon as they appear.
As a result, applicants can secure their US appointments faster, often in under eight weeks, with a smarter process that replaces the chaos of repeated portal checks.
Seamless DS-160 Form Completion: Atlys’ smart automation has fully digitized the DS-160 process, ensuring forms are completed effortlessly and accurately in minutes.
‘What If’ Evaluator: A common cause of US visa rejections is missing or incomplete documentation. Atlys’ ‘What If’ evaluator helps applicants understand how the absence of a document could affect their application. For instance, if a traveller lacks sufficient travel history, the tool highlights the potential risk and offers suggestions to address it before submission.
AI-Powered Mock Interview: One of the common reasons for US visa rejections is an interview gone wrong. To tackle this, Atlys has built an AI-powered mock interview designed with insights from US visa experts, simulating the tone and pace of a real session. After each practice round, applicants receive instant feedback and flagged risks, helping them refine responses and boost confidence ahead of the actual interview.
Family & Group Applications: Atlys simplifies group applications by allowing multiple applications to be created and managed in a single flow.
Together, these innovative features tackle every major obstacle in the US visa process. From reducing the time it takes to fill forms to securing faster access to interview slots, Atlys is bringing certainty and simplicity to an experience that has long been marred by delays and confusion.
“At Atlys, our goal is to take the uncertainty out of the visa process,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “For too long, UAE residents have faced delays and a lack of transparency when applying for US tourist visas. By providing faster access to appointments, and structured support throughout, we are creating a more reliable, traveller-first system that allows people to plan with confidence.”
The need for a dependable solution has never been greater. With demand for US travel growing, UAE residents are struggling to find certainty in an uncertain system. Atlys provides that certainty by simplifying every stage of the process.
For travellers, this means more than just paperwork. It means being able to plan holidays, reunions, and personal trips without months of delay. Atlys is closing the gap between demand and access, ensuring UAE residents can move forward with their plans on time.
UAE residents can begin their US visa application and secure their appointment today by visiting Atlys
Atlys is a private firm and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Embassy, or any government authority. Applicants are responsible for meeting official eligibility requirements, and outcomes are determined solely by US Consular Officers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox