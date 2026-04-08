Ambassador Theon Ali introduces the Antigua Racing Cup as Antigua and Barbuda celebrates its sailing heritage

Antigua Racing Cup scheduled from April 9 to April 12, 2026
Antigua and Barbuda has long held a prominent place in Caribbean sailing thanks to steady trade winds, historic harbours, and a maritime society that convenes throughout the year. From the renowned Antigua Sailing Week to classic yacht celebrations in English Harbour, the island regularly welcomes sailors and spectators drawn to its well-known racing waters alongside its deep heritage. Ambassador Theon Ali now draws attention to a new addition to this exciting sailing calendar with the Antigua Racing Cup scheduled from April 9 to April 12, 2026 along Antigua’s south coast. Nelson’s Dockyard in English Harbour will serve as the central gathering point as visiting yachts and local crews come together for four days of coastal racing.
The island’s natural geography allows many courses to unfold close to shore, while vantage points such as Shirley Heights offer sweeping views of yachts navigating Antigua’s waters. These waters have supported a lively sailing culture that includes professional racing campaigns, youth sailing programs, and recreational boating. Through the Antigua Racing Cup, Ambassador Ali highlights Antigua and Barbuda’s enduring connection with the sea and the community that gathers around it. The event also provides an opportunity for sailors and enthusiasts to experience the island’s thriving coastline and the camaraderie that defines its longstanding sailing tradition.
Sustainability is also central to the event, with Ambassador Ali introducing environmental initiatives in partnership with Clean Regattas, local group Good Humans 268, and the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Management Area Authority. Efforts include waste reduction protocols and educational outreach to protect the island's coastline during the regatta.
Additionally, the Antigua Racing Cup is being introduced to affluent audiences across Gulf Cooperation Council markets, with outreach extending to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and Manama. For discerning travellers seeking exclusive leisure experiences, the regatta offers a compelling invitation: world-class yacht racing set against Antigua's storied coastline, paired with bespoke hospitality and opportunities to connect within an intimate, high-calibre setting. Luxury vessel owners, family offices, and investment principals will find a curated environment that balances competitive sailing with elevated social programming — designed for those who appreciate refined maritime engagements.