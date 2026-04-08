Ambassador Theon Ali introduces the Antigua Racing Cup as Antigua and Barbuda celebrates its sailing heritage

Antigua and Barbuda has long held a prominent place in Caribbean sailing thanks to steady trade winds, historic harbours, and a maritime society that convenes throughout the year. From the renowned Antigua Sailing Week to classic yacht celebrations in English Harbour, the island regularly welcomes sailors and spectators drawn to its well-known racing waters alongside its deep heritage. Ambassador Theon Ali now draws attention to a new addition to this exciting sailing calendar with the Antigua Racing Cup scheduled from April 9 to April 12, 2026 along Antigua’s south coast. Nelson’s Dockyard in English Harbour will serve as the central gathering point as visiting yachts and local crews come together for four days of coastal racing.