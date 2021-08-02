Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced the signing of a partnership with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to allow opening of accounts remotely and digitally using the Ministry's Facial Recognition verification system. Image Credit: Supplied

ADIB becomes the first UAE bank to use facial recognition for instant and secure account opening

The service enhances security against fraud and other forms of identity theft

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced the signing of a partnership with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to allow opening of accounts remotely and digitally.

Through secure access to the Ministry's Facial Recognition verification system, ADIB becomes the first bank in the UAE to perform instant and highly secure verification before opening a new account.

ADIB’s new service, offered in partnership with MOI, helps to verify the account opener’s identity details by using the MOI facial recognition system. The verification process is seamless, efficient and uses enhanced security measures against fraud and other forms of identity theft.

The technology will enable UAE citizens and residents to open a new ADIB account remotely giving them instant access to banking services without the need to visit the bank.

“The use of facial recognition system is key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thus, in line with UAE’s digital agenda, we have been introducing digital solutions over the years that provide convenient and more seamless way to bank,” said Sameh Awadallah, Head of ADIB’s Branch Network.

Facial recognition system service is currently available on the ADIB mobile banking app for account opening. To open an account, UAE residents can download the ADIB mobile application and follow the instructions by simply taking a personal photo, scanning the passport and tapping the Emirates ID card on the device for the app to read its data from the built-in chip using Near Field Communication, (NFC).

The tool will scan the user’s face, which will be matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly. Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP to the user’s registered mobile number for verification, after which the user may create his/her preferred credentials.