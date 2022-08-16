The commercial licensing business at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai saw a 22 per cent growth rate in the first half of 2022.
The licensing division at the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the corporation’s regulatory arm, completed about 16,000 transactions during this period.
According to data, International City ranked first in the list of sites that obtained local licensing transactions with 203 licenses, Jumeirah Village Circle came in second place, followed by Palm Jumeirah, Dragon Market, and Palm Deira.
As many as 3,440 work permits were approved in Dubai during the six-month period, and 1,270 transactions related to the work permit renewal service were completed.
Trakhees CEO Abdulla Belhoul said the department was able to achieve remarkable levels of growth across all services during this period.
He stressed that Trakhees’ objective is to support the economy and enhance Dubai’s position as a preferred global investment destination.