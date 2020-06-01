Dubai's Big 5 was supposed to have been held in November this year

The Big 5 show has been a showcase for the construction sector each year. But the COVID-19 attack means there will be none held this year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Big 5 construction show will not be held this year – instead a new set of dates from September 12 to 15, 2021 has been set.

This was confirmed by dmg events, the organizer, while the venue remains the same at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new dates also apply to the specialised events that are staged alongside The Big 5 - The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, The Big 5 Solar, and the Urban Design & Landscape Expo.

This year’s event was scheduled for November 23-26 and comes after consultation with “key stakeholders groups in the wake of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic”.

“The new dates are the closest possible enabling the global construction industry to come together for a successful trade event, and take into consideration a wide set of factors, most importantly: the health, safety and convenience of all participants, the ease of travel, as well as the global events calendar for the industry,” the organisers said in a statement.

According to Ben Greenish, Senior Vice -President at dmg events, “It was not an easy decision to take, but we believe it is the best for the construction players we proudly connect and have served since 1979.

“We understand how crucial a successful trade event is for their businesses, and how challenging planning ahead can be in such uncertain times.”