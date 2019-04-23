The office AI will be designed by Microsoft and Johnson Controls

Dubai: Bee’ah, the environmental services provider, has claimed that its new Sharjah-based headquarters is set to become the first “fully-integrated artificial intelligence (AI) office building” in the region when it opens later this year.

The building will be equipped with a sweeping array of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart building solutions powered by Microsoft and Johnson Controls.

Using its Digital Vault offering and extended capabilities built on Microsoft Azure, Johnson Controls will work with Microsoft to outfit the office with intelligent edge systems, devices and software designed to optimise energy efficiency, smart lobby-visitor management, smart security and a virtual AI assistant.

Bee’ah also said that the office will be fully powered by renewable energy and optimised for the sustainable use of resources to have zero net energy consumption.

“Environmental sustainability and digital technologies are mutually inclusive pillars in driving an economy of the future and are deeply ingrained in everything we do at Bee’ah,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah’s group CEO.