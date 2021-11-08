Dubai: For its return to office in Dubai, the payments company Visa has done it in style. The US company’s new headquarters for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa takes up 100,000 square feet and will accommodate 500 staff and can take in another 250 as and when the need arises.
The HQ is located in the “heart of Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City business districts”, and includes a 10,000 square feet innovation centre featuring immersive experience zones that allow in-situ prototyping, such as a connected home, connected car or crypto zone. There is also a ‘hypermatrix wall’ - essentially a wall of pixels - and purpose-built briefing centers and collaboration zones. It also has the territory’s first Visa University campus for hosting training and educational programmes for Visa employees, clients and partners.
“Our new purpose-built office space… extends on Visa's culture of collaboration, connection and community,” said Andrew Torre, Visa’s President for the CEMEA region. “The new space is a realization of our vision of a workplace of the future - a place where our employees, clients and partners can seamlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences and share ideas.”
The layout offers multiple types of workspaces where employees can collaborate and socialize, taking into account the varied working styles. Some of the facilities include formal and informal meeting rooms to enable virtual and face-to-face meetings.