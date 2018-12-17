During the meeting, Aref Al Ramli, chairperson of UBF’s Digital Banking Committee, Senior VP, Head of Digital Banking and Innovation at Mashreq Bank, presented the Digital Banking Committee study about Blockchain which explores opportunities for creating an industry standard to digitise various processes within member banks, and the potential functions that can be leveraged by the technology, including client onboarding, cross-border transfers, payments, and compliance reporting, among several others.