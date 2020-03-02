NMC Health has called for a standstill agreement on its debts. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health said it would ask its lenders for an “informal” standstill on debt, as it confirmed the appointment of Moelis as a financial adviser to assist on talks with its banks.

The London-listed company also said it had hired PwC as an operational adviser to assist on liquidity management and operational measures, while Allen & Overy has been hired as a legal adviser.