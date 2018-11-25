Ernst & Young’s (EY) GCC fintech Play report finds only 42 per cent of GCC banks that participated in EY’s survey were familiar (‘fairly familiar or more’ category) with the fintech industry, while 93 per cent of GCC banks doubted that fintech players could disrupt their businesses in the short term. In the same survey, 86 per cent of GCC banks estimated that no more than 15 per cent of banks’ business could be lost to fintech in the next five years, believing fund transfer and brokerage to be the main business lines most likely to be disrupted.