The UAE has been appointed to chair the World Bank's Cloud Computing Working Group, in recognition of the country's remarkable progress in advanced technology and digitalisation, as well as its role as a global leader in digital transformation.

The selection also acknowledges the UAE's success in applying international best practices in cloud computing, and supporting government entities and private-sector companies to transition to cloud computing systems by implementing the most advanced cyber solutions to protect data.

Previously co-chaired by Singapore and the United Kingdom, the Cloud Computing Working Group brings together 27 countries, international organisations, and leading companies, with an aim to advance global standards and practices in cloud computing, fostering innovation and sustainable digital development.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, "The UAE's selection to chair the World Bank's Cloud Computing Working Group reflects the exceptional reputation the country enjoys, shaped by the vision of its leadership. In the UAE, we have always worked - and continue to work - according to a clear roadmap towards a future of leadership and excellence, embracing the latest technologies, including cloud computing, which is a key pillar of smart cities and digitalised knowledge societies.

"Working through international platforms, such as the World Bank, allows us to interact with experiences of like-minded pioneers, exchanging insight and experiences to benefit all parties involved."

Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Senior Consultant Research and Innovation at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), an affiliate of Digital Dubai, chaired the Group's meeting on November 28.

"The UAE's appointment to chair the World Bank's Cloud Computing Working Group demonstrates the leading position that the country has come to occupy in the field of future technologies in general, and cloud computing in particular," Dr. AlBlooshi said. "Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in asserting its presence on the world stage as a technological innovation hub, an inspiring model for digital transformation, and an example to be emulated in building a digitalised knowledge economy and society that enhance people's happiness and well-being."

With effective contributions from the UAE, the World Bank's Cloud Computing Working Group developed the GovTech Procurement Practice Note, which offers comprehensive recommendations to World Bank teams and other countries on how to prepare for the application of GovTech systems.

The note serves as a blueprint outlining a five-step GovTech procurement framework to guide readers through a strategic and holistic plan for the design, procurement and implementation of GovTech solutions.

AlBlooshi explained that the report was designed to improve guidance offered to countries around the world in the fields of data security and safeguarding digital clouds. "The Practice Note provides countries with the insight needed to confront these challenges. It includes a reliable roadmap for implementing potential solutions and procuring GovTech to improve government services and information systems," she said. "With its meaningful contributions to the development of this report, the UAE is setting a global standard in driving digital transformation."