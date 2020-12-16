Prof.-Chezy-Levy and Hagay-Amit at the first session of Wednesday for the UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Finding medical breakthroughs and tourism opportunities will produce the fastest deals between the UAE and Israel, according to speakers at the virtual UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit on Wednesday.

“We're going to focus on healthcare - and on tourism - and maybe these sectors are going to produce the fastest deal and faster agreements than any other sectors," said Eytan Avriel, Magazine Editor-in-Chief, TheMarker.

"Why? Because of the coronavirus crisis of course, which forces us to find quick health solutions, but also provides opportunity for tourism as many countries are still closed or require a quarantine to enter.”

The three-day Summit focused on healthcare and tourism after earlier hearing from speakers from two countries discuss investment, technology, start-ups and other sectors. It is co-hosted by Gulf News and TheMarker. (Register for the Summit on https://www.uae-israel-summit.com/home)

► Register for The UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit 2020

Efficacy

Speaking about COVID-19 vaccines, Prof. Chezy Levy, Director-General at Israel's Ministry of Health, said the efficiency of the vaccine is “a question that probably bothers all citizens of Israel and the the Emirates, once it arrives in our countries.”

"We still don’t know how long the immunity lasts [from COVID-19 vaccines]; we still don't know all the answers. In 2021, it will take some time before we can open the economy and be protected from this disease.