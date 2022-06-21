Operational issues, lack of timely support by bank staff, long wait times and lack of feedback were the most common issues, it added.

The UAE Banking Sentiment Index by KPMG and DataEQ is based on 172,588 retrieved public tweets from January 1 to December 31, 2021. Service disruption was also a major challenge across the industry as consumers were unable to use banks’ mobile apps and complained of issues using online banking services.

The study also found that a third of all online conversations about banks required a response. However, on average 69 per cent of priority tweets received a public response, leaving 31 per cent of tweets unanswered. On a positive note, the average time it took the banks to respond was 10 hours, which was an improvement from the response time of 13 hours reported in the 2021 study.

In support of using online platforms for banking services, DataEQ’s CEO Nic Ray said: “With customers increasingly preferring to use digital channels for engagement with their bank, there is an opportunity to mine this valuable unstructured feedback for real-time insight, and importantly, an obligation to deliver effective, fair and compliant customer service on these channels.”

Debit cards, credit cards, and loan solutions had the highest negative net sentiment. In addition to complaints about fees related to these products, some consumers were frustrated by slow delivery of issued cards and delayed activations. There were also frequent complaints of the debit cards not working without a previous warning.

Despite these shortcomings, the UAE banking sector registered a promising year, with the top 10 UAE banks reporting a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in total assets to Dh2,989 billion in 2021, and a large increase of 42 per cent in their net profits.