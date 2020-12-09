Emirates NBD Head Office. UAE’s banking sector outlook remains strong with stable outlook supported by the stable outlook on the UAE and Abu Dhabi sovereign ratings, rating agency Fitch said. Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE’s banking sector outlook remains strong with stable outlook supported by the stable outlook on the UAE and Abu Dhabi sovereign ratings, rating agency Fitch said.

Among the Fitch rated banks, the sole negative outlook relates to HSBC Bank Middle East and reflects heightened uncertainty over the ultimate outcome of the Brexit process on its parent HSBC Holdings plc.

Sector outlook

“We expect the general business and operating environment for banks to remain as challenging in 2021 as in 2020. Nevertheless, we expect real GDP to recover by 1.7 per cent in 2021 after falling by around 6.8 per cent in 2020. We expect defaults to rise as government support measures wane,” said Redmond Ramsdale, Head of Middle East Bank Ratings.

Nevertheless, the rating agency said this should not materially affect the business environment for banks because a recovery in economic activity (especially in non-oil sectors) will support banks’ revenue generation.

Asset quality

Fitch expects asset quality of UAE banks to deteriorate as payment holidays expire and not all borrowers will be able to weather the impact of the economic downturn. This is particularly true in the real estate, contracting , retail, aviation and hospitality sectors – a high part of banks’ lending due to sectoral concentrations.

The rating agency expects a spike in Stage 3 loans under the IFRS 9 reporting classification.

“We expect Stage 3 loans to reach 6.5 per cent of gross loans by end-2021 from 4.9 per cent at end-2019, which would be well above levels reached during the last oil price shock in 2014-2016. In addition, increasing restructuring and extension of support measures until end-1H21 masks the true increase in Stage 3 loans,” Ramsdale

Stage 2 loans ratios vary across UAE banks and are not yet fully comparable between banks, but some have reached 20 per cent and above, indicating potential for high asset quality pressure.

Soft real estate

Real estate prices and rents are soft. The UAE has seen price drops (slightly over 30 per cent over the last five to six years) resulting in increased loan restructuring. Oversupply is expected to continue. Lower real estate prices also put further pressures on collateral valuation and are pushing up loan impairment charges.

Banks’ profitability are expected to continue to be hit by lower interest rates, subdued business volumes and higher loan impairment charges.

Capital, liquidity & funding

Fitch expects stable capital levels in 2021 owing to modest loan growth (3 per cent forecast) and a likely reduction in dividend payments. The sector average CET1 ratio is expected to stay at around 14 per cent.