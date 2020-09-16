The Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem (TAMM) on Wednesday launched the second phase of its digital payment platform ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem (TAMM) on Wednesday launched the second phase of its digital payment platform ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ as part of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority’s (ADDA) ongoing digital solutions for the capital.

The second phase of Abu Dhabi Pay, will enable residents and citizens to use ‘payit’, the UAE’s first fully featured digital wallet application when completing digital governmental services and transactions through the integrated Abu Dhabi government services platform.

As part of a partnership between The Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem, TAMM and First Abu Dhabi Bank, ‘payit’ will allow members of the society who have a valid Emirates ID, regardless of who they bank with, conduct easy and simple digital payments for any governmental services through their smartphones.

Since its launch in 2018, ‘payit’, which is available on the Apple App store and Google Play Store, has become a popular choice for conducting transactions with more than 180,000 people across the country using the service to dine, shop and pay as well as sending money to anyone. It is also the fastest growing wallet service, attracting over 500 new users every day.

Cahsless payments

Helping to eliminate the needs for cash and to instigate change in payment methods in the UAE, the functionality of ‘payit’ is also in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s ambition to advance digital transformation.

The second phase of Abu Dhabi Pay, represents the ongoing effort towards accelerating the pace and impact of digital transformation, ensuring solutions and services for Abu Dhabi residents and business communities are secure, convenient, simple and unified.

“The second phase of ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ is another milestone moment for us and a significant step forward to achieving our main goal which is to ensure all governmental services and transactions can be completed digitally through continuous co-operation and co-ordination with government agencies. By implementing modern digital technologies and solutions, ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ will be easy and simple to use, providing more convenience for everyone in Abu Dhabi,” said Engineer Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.