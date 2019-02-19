According to S&P forecasts, the loan growth across the GCC will be in the mid-single digits in 2019. While loan growth is expected to remain subdued, cost of risks and cost of funds are likely to increase during the course of the year. In addition to lower oil prices, S&P analysts said performance of some key non-oil sectors of the economy such as real estate, tourism and retail business will have implications for banks’ profitability and asset quality.