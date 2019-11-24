DUBAI: The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, RAKBANK, has announced that it partnered with Principal Portfolio Strategies, a specialised boutique within Principal Global Investors, to produce periodic investment publications to update its clients of current investment market conditions, asset class performance and investment outlook.

According to a press release issued today by RAKBANK, the latest publication focuses on the market’s economic achievements for the third quarter, expectations for the remainder of the year and the outlook for global economy and asset classes next year. This was presented to RAKBANK’s Wealth Management customers at an exclusive event hosted by the Bank at The Palace in Downtown Dubai.

Frederic de Melker, Managing Director of Personal Banking at RAKBANK, said, “The Bank’s partnership with Principal Portfolio Strategies represents an important step in further strengthening RAKBANK’s role for its Elite banking customers as a trusted financial partner. The extensive Economic Journal serves as an independent view on investment markets and we continue to enhance our products and solutions to help our customers achieve their financial goals.”