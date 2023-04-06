The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a new polymer banknote of Dh1,000 denomination. It will be available at banks and exchange houses starting April 10, 2023.
The front side of the new banknote depicts the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan next to a model of a space shuttle, inspired by his meeting with the pioneers of the American space agency NASA in 1974.
This ambition was achieved in the Emirates Mars Mission ‘Hope Probe’ journey in 2021, and it was embodied in the new banknote by placing an image of the ‘Emirates Mission to Explore Mars - the Hope Probe’ at the top of the space shuttle, and the image of an astronaut added as a security mark on the front side of the banknote, to mark the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut into space.
The back of the banknote features an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the country and reduce carbon emissions.
To enhance consumers’ confidence and to combat counterfeiting of the currency, the new banknote includes advanced security features such as SPARK Flow® Dimensions, which is used for the first time in banknotes circulated in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, the UAE is the first in the MENA region to issue the largest multi-coloured KINEGRAM® surface applied foil stripe in the new banknote.
In addition to the distinct visual effects in terms of security and design, the CBUAE added prominent symbols in Braille to help blind and visually impaired consumers to identify the banknote’s value.
The CBUAE has also coordinated with ATM operating companies to reprogram the ATM machines to accept the new banknote.